Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,678. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

