Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

HTBX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.68. 245,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

