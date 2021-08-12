Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $84.63 and last traded at $84.63, with a volume of 515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.08.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

