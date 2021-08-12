Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,144. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

