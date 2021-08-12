HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

HLFFF traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.51. 507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,162. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $104.80.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

