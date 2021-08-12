Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €95.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.47 ($118.20).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Thursday, reaching €88.44 ($104.05). 315,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50 day moving average is €89.24.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

