Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Acquires $24,950.00 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Brian A. Hennessy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hennessy Advisors stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.40. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

