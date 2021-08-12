Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.70

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.