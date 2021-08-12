Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.70

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.42.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
