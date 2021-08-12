Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

HRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

NYSE:HRC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.07. 4,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,551,000 after buying an additional 479,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after buying an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 324,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at about $30,920,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

