Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 1,155

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,006.38 ($13.15).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 957.20 ($12.51) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 857.78. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

