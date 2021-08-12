Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $189.68 million and approximately $60.83 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000105 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 409,928,518 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

