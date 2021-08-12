HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.58% from the stock’s previous close.

HFC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,002 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

