Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Home Point Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.68. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.74 million and a PE ratio of 0.93.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.