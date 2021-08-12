Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 16,279 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1,901.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,853,000 after acquiring an additional 678,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,282,000 after acquiring an additional 561,761 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,675,537 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.73.

