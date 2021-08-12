Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 748,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

