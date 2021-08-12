HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.89

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.89 and last traded at $155.61, with a volume of 18607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOCPY shares. Morgan Stanley raised HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HOYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get HOYA alerts:

The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HOYA Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.