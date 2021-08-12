HSBC Downgrades Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) to Hold

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEGGF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10. Meggitt has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $12.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

