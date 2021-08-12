Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SEA by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 1,670.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SEA by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,931 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.24. 2,282,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,209. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $124.39 and a 1 year high of $311.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.