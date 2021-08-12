Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.15. 2,318,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $409.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

