Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,034,000.

IEI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.93. 532,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.03. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

