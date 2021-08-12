Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 14,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,012,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.