Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $662,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,402,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $9,782,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

NEE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,762,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

