Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,029. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

