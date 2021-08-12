Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,754,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $244.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,582. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $244.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

