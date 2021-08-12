HUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $482.95 million and $411.68 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00056385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.38 or 0.00885617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00111739 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002065 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 483,112,595 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

