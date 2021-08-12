HWG Holdings LP Invests $1.02 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 43.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.