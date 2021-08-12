HWG Holdings LP Makes New $517,000 Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,431 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,109,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 365,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,724. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $103.58.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

