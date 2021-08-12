HWG Holdings LP Purchases New Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 385,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.