HWG Holdings LP Sells 28,317 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,317 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up approximately 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of X. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

X stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,162,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,123,129. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

