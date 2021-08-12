Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $4,442,400.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

