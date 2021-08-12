Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $4,442,400.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $4,065,604.40.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50.
Shares of NYSE:H opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.21.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 750,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,285,000 after acquiring an additional 164,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.
