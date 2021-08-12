Hydra Hits Market Capitalization of $71.72 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $71.72 million and $1.12 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $18.59 or 0.00041869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00144169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,469.65 or 1.00174647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.66 or 0.00870999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,661,670 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

