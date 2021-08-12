Hydro One’s (H) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Hydro One (TSE:H) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on H. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.30.

Get Hydro One alerts:

TSE:H opened at C$31.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$31.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.