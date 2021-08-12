Hyperion Reaches Market Cap of $958,363.12 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $958,363.12 and $122,205.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00055409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.08 or 0.00875948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00110020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00154264 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

