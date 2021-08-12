Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €600.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been given a €600.00 ($705.88) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €605.00 ($711.76) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hypoport alerts:

HYQ opened at €542.00 ($637.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €457.54. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38. Hypoport has a 1 year low of €400.00 ($470.59) and a 1 year high of €618.00 ($727.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.