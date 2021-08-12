HyreCar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 14,035 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 313% compared to the average volume of 3,400 call options.

NASDAQ HYRE traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 45,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,216. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Grace Mellis sold 32,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $563,502.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,251 shares of company stock worth $8,345,430. 14.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

