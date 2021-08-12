IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IBG. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.58.

IBG traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$11.00. 12,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.55 million and a PE ratio of 25.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.32. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$6.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.60.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.50 million.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

