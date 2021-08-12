ICHI Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.72 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. ICHI has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $4.26 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00009173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00146612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,464.30 or 0.99625651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.14 or 0.00874147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,606 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

