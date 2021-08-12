ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $187.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,020. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ICU Medical by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,517,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,965,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

