IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 88,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 453,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 204,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $108.41. 7,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,272. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.