IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $544,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

A has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.98.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.06. 6,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,366. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $157.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

