IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,579 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

