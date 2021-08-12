IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,972,000 after buying an additional 724,609 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.63. 32,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

