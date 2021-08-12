IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,544. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of -1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.67. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

