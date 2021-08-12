Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $395.00.

Shares of ILMN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $503.52. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,212. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,524,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock worth $3,508,916. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

