IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ IMRA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,610. IMARA has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.70.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IMARA will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IMARA by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IMARA by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IMARA in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in IMARA in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

