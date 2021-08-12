Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ IMCR traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,168. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immunocore stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

