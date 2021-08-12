Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,290.00

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($16.85), with a volume of 21359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,266 ($16.54).

IPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,310 ($17.12) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

About Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

