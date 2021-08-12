IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Head-To-Head Comparison

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

IMRIS has a beta of -5.01, meaning that its stock price is 601% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IMRIS and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMRIS N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMRIS and Helius Medical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 53.80 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.30

IMRIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helius Medical Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IMRIS and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than IMRIS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats IMRIS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMRIS Company Profile

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

