India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 1,010,191 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.93 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 981.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,495,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in India Globalization Capital in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

