Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $233.19

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $233.19 and last traded at $233.19, with a volume of 2672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIPR. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.